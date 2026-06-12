Volusia County: Think twice before rescuing outdoor kittens

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Animal Services is reminding residents to think twice before picking up young kittens found outdoors.

County officials said mother cats are often nearby and still caring for their kittens, even if they are not immediately visible.

Animal shelters typically see more newborn kittens during warmer months, when mother cats give birth.

Volusia County Animal Services said healthy kittens are often better off staying with their mother during their earliest weeks of life, as long as they are in a safe location.

Kittens that look clean, quiet and well-fed are often being cared for, even if the mother is away looking for food or hiding while people are nearby.

Residents who find kittens outdoors are encouraged to observe from a distance before intervening.

County officials said the mother may return once the area is quiet.

However, residents should seek help if the kittens appear sick, injured, unusually thin, cold or are in an unsafe area, such as near traffic, flooding or other hazards.

Volusia County Animal Services also said spaying and neutering remain the most effective ways to prevent unplanned litters and reduce the number of homeless animals entering shelters.

For community cats, the county’s Trap-Neuter-Return program offers a humane way to help stabilize outdoor cat populations.

Residents who are unsure whether kittens need help can contact Volusia County Animal Services at 386-248-1790 or animalcontrol@volusia.org.

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