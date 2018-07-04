Firefighters: Grill could be to blame for Palm Bay house fire

PALM BAY, Fla. - A grill could be to blame for a house fire on Independence Day, Palm Bay Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said they were called to a home on Yukon Street Northeast near Malabar Road Northeast and Emerson Drive Northeast.
Related Headlines
Read: What to know about propane safety before firing up the gas grill
"BBQ grIll may have spread the fire to the home," the agency said in a tweet. "PBFR crews currently working to save the home and extinguish the fire along with crews for BCFR."
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.
Read: Beach, BBQ & fireworks forecast: Tracking your 4th of July
Video from Yukon St SE fire today.#PBFR @BCFRpio pic.twitter.com/3wfzgUvy0K— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) July 4, 2018
July 4, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}