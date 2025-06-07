SANDFORD, Fla. — Firefighters from the Sanford Fire Department, the Lake Mary Fire Department and alert neighbors teamed up to quickly put out a house fire that started in Sanford on Friday.

Firefighters say that a friendly neighbor, Anthony Zanca, quickly called 911 after spotting smoke coming from his neighbor’s woodshed on Brynwood Lane in Sanford, just off Wayside Drive.

Firefighters and neighbors in Seminole County work together during house fire Firefighters from the Sanford Fire Department, the Lake Mary Fire Department and alert neighbors teamed up to quickly put out a house fire that started in Sanford on Friday.

He and the neighbors ensured the widow living in the home was safely out of her home with her cat.

Quint, 34, responded in under 4 minutes and spotted a column of smoke coming from International Drive. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

Firefighters and neighbors in Seminole County work together during house fire Firefighters from the Sanford Fire Department, the Lake Mary Fire Department and alert neighbors teamed up to quickly put out a house fire that started in Sanford on Friday.

Fortunately, the fire in the outside woodworking shed didn’t spread to the main building, and everyone was safe.

Check out the Seminole County Fire Department’s Instagram video, which showcases the fire’s highlights.

The origin of the fire remains undetermined and will be subject to investigation by the state authorities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group