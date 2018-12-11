0 Fireworks, propane tanks explode during Orange County house fire, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Explosions rocked a southeast Orange County neighborhood just after midnight Tuesday morning as fireworks and propane tanks exploded as a home went up in flames.

Orange County Fire Rescue said they are still investigating what caused the house fire on Oakwood Cove Lane.

OCFR said more than 50 firefighters responded to the scene, and one suffered a minor injury.

Investigators said the homeowners smelled burning rubber and rushed out of the home. Once outside, they said that they realized the roof was on fire.

Firefighters said the fire started in the attic, which is also where the homeowners had stored fireworks, which contributed to the explosions during the blaze.

Battalion Chief Billy Richardson said the closest fire hydrant to the home is a mile away, which meant firefighters had to pump water out of a nearby pond to fight the fire.

“It's just stuff like that to keep in mind when you live in a rural community,” Richardson said. “We're bringing all the equipment we have and we're going to do our job, but it's gonna take a while to get it set up."

Investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway.

Oakwood #HouseFire Update 2: Approx 15 units on scene. Call came in 12:15 am. Partial knockdown on fire of approx 2600 sq foot home, occpt’s out/no injuries. State Bureau of Fire/Arson investigations notified (*investigative role previously assumed by State Fire Marshall). PIOCP pic.twitter.com/Q0b7hDtx3q — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 11, 2018

Oakwood #HouseFire Update: Structure 70% involved upon arrival, fire believed started in garage. Currently 100% involved with roof collapse. Crews taking defensive mode (fighting from outside structure). Multiple explosions reported from propane tanks, possibly fireworks. pic.twitter.com/IwgHJQTKcU — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 11, 2018

