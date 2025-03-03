VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Lieutenant Bill Henry, the first amputee firefighter in the United States, retired today after 25 years of service with Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Henry joined Volusia County Fire Rescue as a volunteer in 1993 and was hired as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in 1999. The following year, he lost his left leg below the knee in a motorcycle accident and was treated by fellow firefighters from his station.

First Amputee Firefighter in U.S. Retires Bill Henry Served Volusia County Fire Rescue for 25 Years (Volusia County Fire Rescue/Volusia County Fire Rescue)

Henry was later fitted with an artificial limb, becoming America’s first amputee firefighter.

Photos show dozens of fellow firefighters gathered to wish him well at Fire Station 42 in DeLand, where he has been stationed for the past five years.

“I knew I could come back and do my job, and no one has doubted me,” Henry said. “The support I received from Volusia County and Fire Rescue is second to none. I’m blessed to have this family.

His only accommodation was a specialized boot that fits over his prosthesis.

“It’s great to see him overcome adversity,” said Fire Chief Joe King. “He’s always worked hard and has mentored many new firefighters.”

Henry has helped and inspired other amputees, including two United Kingdom and Illinois firefighters, who met with him to receive tips and inspiration.

The lieutenant is known for his resilience and dedication. Henry has broken barriers in the fire service, inspiring future generations and paving the way for greater inclusivity.

