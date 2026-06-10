ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center confirmed Wednesday that it is monitoring the first area of interest in the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristine, an eastern Pacific system that is expected to fizzle out over Central America and move north into the Bay of Campeche over the coming days.

As the remnants drift into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, forecasters say a broad area of low pressure could develop.

First area of interest emerges in Atlantic hurricane season

However, environmental conditions are not expected to be particularly favorable for a significant organization.

The National Hurricane Center currently gives the system just a 10% chance of tropical development, making the formation of the Atlantic season’s first named storm unlikely at this time.

If development were to occur, the first name on the Atlantic list would be Arthur.

While tropical cyclone formation appears unlikely, residents along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor forecasts as the system could still bring areas of enhanced rainfall to portions of eastern Mexico and nearby waters.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and runs through November 30.

Channel 9 will continue to track any changes in the disturbance.

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