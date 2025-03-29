First-Degree Murder indictment handed down in Winter Garder murder case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An indictment for First-Degree Murder is handed down against the man accused of killing a Winter Garden father while he was riding his ATV.

Attorney Natalie Jackson, who represents Williams’ family, says this is the first step towards justice for Ja’keem Williams and his family.

Ralph Hensel is accused of shooting and killing Ja’keem Williams, 32, at a Winter Garden apartment complex.

“Ja’keem was doing nothing but riding an ATV,” said Jackson.

Jackson says the facts as they see it, this was a pre-meditated murder.

“To lay and wait, for someone, then to shoot them in cold blood, this was definitely a first-degree murder case,” said Jackson.

Williams leaves behind three children. Jackson says the family is happy with the Grand Jury’s decision to enhance the charge.

“It’ll never bring back their father, but at least some measure of justice has been had, but they’re waiting for full justice in this case,” said Jackson.

Jackson says they’re hoping for a conviction during trial. Hensel is being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.

Hensel’s next court appearance is April 7th.

A GoFundMe is still active for the Williams family.

