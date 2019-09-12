First look: New roller coasters coming to SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Thursday new attractions that will be coming to the parks in 2020.
Officials said SeaWorld is set to open its first launch coaster called Ice Breaker next spring. Park officials said the coaster will feature four launches, both backward and forward.
The coaster will be located near the Wild Arctic Attraction.
Over at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can expect a new roller coaster and a new water slide at Adventure Island both set to open next spring.
Park officials said the roller coaster, called Iron Gwazi, will reach speeds up to 76 mph.
"Iron Gwazi is the evolution of a classic wooden coaster into a modern icon," said Stewart Clark, park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
According to a press release, the new slide at Adventure Island, called Solar Vortex, will be America's first dual-tailspin water slide.
Park officials said annual pass holders will have access to exclusive ride time on each of the new attractions.
We're taking thrills to NEW heights in 2020. Introducing Iron Gwazi... climb 206 feet high, then drop 91 degrees as you reach speeds up to 76mph on this record-breaking coaster. 🐊 #IronGwazi — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) September 12, 2019
Learn more at https://t.co/ZHLvgF8Kzj. pic.twitter.com/Fbfi2h6QFm
