First responders battle 40 acre wildfire in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Fire Rescue announced that a 40-acre wildfire occurred in the Flagler estates area near Kelly St.

Putnam County Fire Rescue, St Johns County Fire Rescue, and Florida Forest Service joined them in working as a team to extinguish the fire.

They have said the fire is 70 percent contained at this time, but there has been no future update.

