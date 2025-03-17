First responders hold disaster response training at Daytona Beach International Airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — First responders from around Central Florida recently came together to prepare for possible worst-case scenarios.

Crews gathered to train for several disaster situations at the Daytona Beach International Airport.

Daytona Beach firefighters put out a fake plane crash and rescued volunteer actors at the airport.

More than three dozen agencies were supporting the drill including Volusia County Emergency Management.

Airport officials said any disaster at Daytona International would require a large response.

Firefighters say the training was a great opportunity for them to test their skills before a real-world disaster.

Over 90 volunteers from the University of Central Florida’s nursing program and Embry Riddle served as victims for the exercise.

