First Watch cooks up 2 new restaurants in Lake County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lake County will get two new First Watch restaurants, one this year and one next.

The first will be in Clermont at the Town Center at Cagan Crossings lifestyle plaza at 501 U.S. Highway 27. At 3,781 square feet, it will be a thousand square feet smaller than other recently opened First Watch cafes in the Orlando area. The first-generation building will have 139 seats inside and 50 outside. Outdoor seating areas at First Watch are dog friendly.

Cagan Crossings — an established community launched in 1998 by Cagan Management Group — comes with a built-in customer base, with five apartment complexes adjacent to the shopping area. The plaza has nine restaurants, a Lake-Sumter State College outpost, salons, a dental office and other service and retail businesses. Construction crews have already broken ground on the First Watch project, according to a representative at Cagan Crossings.

Read: ‘It’s years worth of work gone’: Orlando business owner devastated after food truck was stolen

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group