Five Guys franchisee plans 8 new Central Florida locations

After acquiring 17 Five Guys locations in the Orlando market, a restaurant group has ambitious plans to bring eight more to the region.

Darven Erickson, CEO of Utah-based North Star Dining USA Inc., told Orlando Business Journal the deal was finalized in late September, and he is now ready to expand. The deal could be worth up to $12 million, with another $5.7 million earmarked for new stores.

“It is no exaggeration to say it is one of the best markets for the brand across the United States and North America,” Erickson said. “We see a lot of opportunity to expand our territory here.”

