Flag Theft Suspect in Custody

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection to a flag theft from a non-profit veteran’s organization.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a suspect approached a flagpole at the Disabled American Veterans Titusville Chapter 109 on N. Singleton Avenue and cut the rope.

Commander John Dunn told us, “You know the flag never hits the ground. And that one all over ground, watered up and shoved on a bike.”

A barbeque grill was also damaged. When the DAV shared the video, tips poured into police.

Someone also offered to bring equipment to put another rope on the DAV flagpole. Commander Dunn added, “We open six days a week just helping veterans and their family file claims with the VA.

We operate a food pantry here. We have a van transportation network where it will take veterans to their doctors at the VA or Lake Nona and it’s all done by volunteers. So, little things like this hit hard.”

