Flagler County commissioners delay beach renourishment tax amid funding concerns

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Eyewitness News reported last June that the county was considering taxing residents for beach projects, but a year later, some commissioners changed their minds.

Beaches in Flagler County are growing through a series of sand replacement projects, but for those to continue for decades to come, the county needs between $7 and $10 million a year to match federal grants.

County Chair Andy Dance said the process of finding that money will now have to start over.

“It’s unnerving to have spent this much time to pause,” said Dance.

He said at this point, nothing is off the table.

“Property tax increases could be part of it; cuts in either departments or programs are going to be looked at as well,” explained Dance.

In Volusia County, beach restoration is covered through taxes and tourism, but also through a new paid parking program. How to handle the issue in Flagler has divided people.

“I think a nice low rate for everybody in the county,” said Gene Walker.

“No, I think just let Mother Nature do what she’s going to do,” said Duke Casper.

County leaders will meet again on June 16 to start the discussions.

