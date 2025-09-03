Flagler County deputies crack down on unlicensed contracting operations

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals in Palm Coast last week as part of an undercover operation targeting unlicensed contractors.

The operation, which began in August 2025, was initiated after numerous complaints were submitted to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and other local agencies.

“These arrests help prevent future victims in our community and send a strong message that unlicensed contracting work will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Detectives identified 45 unlicensed businesses through complaints and leads from social media and online ads.

The investigation involved sending texts and making phone calls, resulting in 19 unlicensed contractors agreeing to perform work.

During the second phase, detectives met with seven contractors at a residence, where four of them provided estimates for regulated services without a license.

The suspects arrested were 34-year-old Patrick Branigan, 30-year-old Thomas Rush, 31-year-old Jacob Gayle, and 68-year-old Aristides Chavez Martinez.

Branigan and Rush were charged with offering to perform work as unregistered electrical contractors.

Gayle was arrested for contracting without a license, while Chavez Martinez, also charged with unlicensed electrical contracting, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A fifth suspect did not participate in the final phase, but charges have been submitted for review.

