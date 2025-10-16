Flagler County deputies mourn the death of K-9 Kyro

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A memorial service will be held next week for K-9 Kyro, who passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Kyro, a 2-year-old K-9, was escorted by deputies from the emergency hospital back to Flagler County after being found unresponsive by his handler earlier this week.

Kyro’s passing has left a void as a beloved member of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The memorial service for Kyro will provide an opportunity for the community to honor his service and mourn his loss.

“There’s a saying that ‘all dogs go to heaven,’ and Master Deputy Dawson did everything he could to save his beloved partner, but sadly, just like humans, our four-legged partners can also have undiagnosed medical conditions. I guess God needed a well-trained and beautiful K-9 in heaven,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I continue to ask everyone to keep Master Deputy Dawson and our team in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

Information on Kyro’s memorial service will be released when available.

