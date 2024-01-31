Flagler County deputies save man accused of overdosing on fentanyl while driving

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is in jail after a traffic stop that may have saved his life.

Deputy said they stopped to check on the man Monday after the car he was driving hit a mailbox.

The man appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel, so deputies administered a dose of Narcan.

After receiving the Narcan he made a quick recovery.

Deputies said Stephen MacNeil admitted he used heroin which later tested positive for fentanyl.

MacNeil is facing charges of driving under the influence.

