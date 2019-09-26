Flagler County deputy resigns after investigation into excessive force on inmate

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County sheriff's deputy is out of a job after an internal investigation found that he violated agency policies by using excessive force.
An investigation into the behavior of Detention Deputy Jarred Tazewell began on April 23 after it was discovered that Tazewell struck an inmate in the face after the inmate threw his walker at him. The incident was captured on video.
Tazewell resigned from his position as the investigation was being completed.
Since discipline cannot be administered because of his resignation, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will be sending the case to the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission for review. The CJSTC has the authority to revoke Tazewell's Florida Correctional Officer certification.
The State Attorney's Office has declined to file any charges against Tazewell.
Sheriff Rick Staly released the following statement in a release:
"Excessive use of force will not be tolerated at the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, investigators determined the inmate's behavior did not warrant the level and type of the force used by the detention deputy. He resigned in lieu of being terminated, which was the likely outcome of the investigation. Often, inmates will 'bait' Detention Deputies and I expect Deputies to keep their cool and not react inappropriately, as was done in this case. Fortunately, use of defensive tactics by Detention Deputies in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility has declined 38.5 percent since I have been Sheriff. Tazewell's action is not a reflection of the many men and women that serve professionally at the jail keeping us safe from some of the worst people in society."
Tazewell was hired from Volusia County in 2016. The sheriff said there were red flags when his predecessor hired Tazewell, but declined to elaborate or release the background check due to privacy laws.
