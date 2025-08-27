Flagler County getting almost $9M to restore hurricane-affected beaches

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County will receive nearly $9 million to improve beaches that were damaged during Hurricane Milton last year.

The money is to improve beach quality and restore dunes in areas that were impacted by the hurricane.

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine made the funding announcement Wednesday morning. He said the money has already been allocated in the county’s budget.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group