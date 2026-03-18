Flagler County man arrested for driving in reverse on SR 100

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested on March 13 after witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan driving in reverse on SR 100. Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stopped 47-year-old William Murphy III near Airport Road following the reports.

Murphy was charged with habitual driving while his license was suspended or revoked. According to FCSO, Murphy has more than 10 prior convictions for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Multiple callers alerted authorities to the silver sedan traveling backward in the eastbound lanes of SR 100. FCSO monitored the vehicle as it moved into a Panda Express parking lot. Deputies eventually intercepted the car near the intersection of SR 100 and Airport Road after the driver turned the vehicle around and began traveling forward.

Upon being stopped by deputies, Murphy provided an explanation for his driving behavior. He stated that the car was experiencing a mechanical failure. Murphy said he “thought the best option” was to drive the vehicle in reverse to reach a nearby AutoZone. Deputies noted that the reported mechanical issues seemed to subside once law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Following his arrest, Murphy was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Records indicate he was later released from custody on a $1,000 bond.

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