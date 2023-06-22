Flagler County man swallows cocaine during traffic stop, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is in custody at the hospital after deputies said he swallowed cocaine during a traffic stop.

Deputies said Leslie Brock had a torn open bag across his lap with white flakes on his face and beard.

The baggie spilled across the ground after deputies removed him from his vehicle.

Deputies said Brock then spat out a white substance several times which deputies claim was cocaine.

Brock was taken to a nearby hospital and is being held there until he’s medically cleared.

