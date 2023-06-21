Flagler County School Board decides against proposal to arm teachers, staff on campus

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County School Board has chosen not to advance a proposal that would have allowed certain teachers and staff to be armed on campus.

The board was divided before the vote. The back and forth came after the district first looked at two models for what’s known as “The Guardian Program.”

One option is to arm teachers, and the other is to hire uniformed personnel to carry guns on campus.

There is currently a school resource officer at every campus in the county, and two at the high schools.

But with a growing population and more problems in schools, Sheriff Rick Staly said his officers need support.

