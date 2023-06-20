Second Harvest Food Bank prepares for hurricane season

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank is preparing to help the Central Florida community in the event of a hurricane.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 got a unique look at how the food bank stocks up ahead of any possible storm. The plan: get enough food to help within the first 24 hours.

Rows are already stocked and ready to get sent out to communities if needed.

About one in eight people struggle with food insecurity, according to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. So in time of disaster, it steps in to help.

“At Second Harvest Food Bank we’re kind of the emergency food supply for the community in good times and bad time – in times of natural disaster that’s an over and above disaster,” said Greg Higgerson, chief development officer for the Second Harvest Food Bank. “What we do at Second Harvest is get ready for that by laying in supply of the most needed types of foods and drinks to get us through those first 24 hours.”

Over the summer, Second Harvest is hard at work, running fork lifts stocked with supplies just in case the next bad storm hits Central Florida.

Orange County Emergency Operations shared its hurricane prep plan during Tuesday morning’s commission meeting, saying the time to prepare for hurricane season is now.

