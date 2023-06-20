Strong storms possible Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms are likely again across Central Florida on Tuesday.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Storm chances will be high for our area in the late morning and afternoon.
High temperatures will be lower in our area due to the storm activity.
Watch: Tropical Storm Bret continues to move towards Caribbean, expected to strengthen
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 84 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
The afternoon storm pattern will continue in Central Florida for the foreseeable future.
Read: Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck; search will continue overnight
Our forecast will remain the same for Wednesday.
Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group