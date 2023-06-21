New exhibit honoring Jewish athletes who pioneered modern soccer coming to Holocaust Center

MAITLAND, Fla. — A new visiting exhibition celebrating Jewish athletes and their place in history is coming to Central Florida.

“Venerated-Persecuted-Forgotten: Victims of Nazim at FC Bayern Munich” honors Jewish athletes who pioneered modern soccer in Germany is coming to Central Florida. The visiting exhibit comes to the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida in Maitland.

The exhibit features the story of nine Jewish pioneer players from the FC Bayern Munich soccer club during the development of modern soccer in Germany, according to a news release.

Through the exhibit, guests will learn how the club won the national championship for the first time in 1932, “and the religious and political persecution under the Nazis that led to a halt on its success story,” the news release states.

An opening reception will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The exhibit runs through Sept. 10. Advance registration is required. Click here to register.

The Holocaust Center is located at 851 N. Maitland Avenue in Maitland.

