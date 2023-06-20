To be, or not to be: Orlando Shakes searching for new managing director

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Shakespeare Theater is looking for its next managing director.

The organization said current Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos, who’s been with the company since 2019, is leaving as of Wednesday, July 5, to take a job in California.

“We thank Douglas for his hard work these past four years with Orlando Shakes,” said Rick Schell, president of Orlando Shakes. “We wish him continued success.”

The organization announced that Elizabeth (Betsy) Gwinn, an arts management consultant, will provide interim executive leadership effective Thursday, July 6. Gwinn was previously the executive director of the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park for 15 years.

There is a national search now underway for a permanent replacement.

Those interested in applying for the position can find additional information here.

