‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert’ swings into Dr. Phillips Center this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spider-Man fans in Central Florida will be able to experience the Spider-Verse like never before later this summer.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” swings into the Dr. Phillips Center on Aug. 30.

The showing pairs a screening of the Oscar-winning film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage.

The hit film’s soundtrack was composed by Emmy-winning Daniel Pemberton and features songs by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, Nicki Minaj and more.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced the world to Miles Morales, an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains mysterious powers that he must use to save Brooklyn from a villain who could destroy it all, a news release reads.

The film is the first of a planned trilogy. The sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” was released this month and is already one of the biggest movies of the year.

Tickets for the live concert are $30. Click here to purchase.

