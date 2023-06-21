Flagler County to receive millions in funds for dune restoration project

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A coastal county that has been battered time and time again is getting millions of dollars in help, and millions more dollars are going to Flagler County for a major dune restoration project.

The funding, combined with state money granted to the county are Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, gives the area more than $40 million to work with.

Waves from recent storms created even more erosion issues. The county is planning to start a major dredging project, but people who live here worry it won’t be enough.

Flagler County finally started to place sand on its beaches in January after spending years to secure the funding. However, much of it was taken right back to the ocean where a round of storms came through in the spring.

“We had three 100-year flood events in the past six years,” Beverly Beach resident and town clerk Jim Ardell said.

The dredging project will start just north of Flagler Beach and extend nearly 12 miles to the St. John’s County line.

County officials estimate while they have $40 to work with, it’s estimated millions more is still needed.

The dredging project will start in 2025. It will take that long for the county to secure the proper permits and funding.

