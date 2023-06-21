Happening today: Marion County to distribute sandbags to help with flooding issues

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County is preparing to distribute sandbags to help mitigate flooding issues that have popped up following relentless rainfall this week.
The county said sandbag locations will open at noon on Wednesday and will also be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Bags will be provided. The sites are self-serve with assistance as needed.
There is a limit of 10 bags per resident.
The locations are listed below.
Marion County operations:
Martel Recycling Center
296 S.W. 67 Ave.
Ocala, FL
Belleview Sportsplex
6501 S.E. 107th St.
Belleview, FL
City of Ocala Municipal Government operations:
ED Crosley Center
1510 N.W. Fourth St.
Ocala, FL
Jervey Gantt Park
2200 S.E. 36th Ave.
Ocala, FL
For more information, call 352-671-8465 or 352-629-2489.
