Flagler County motorcyclist had enough fentanyl to ‘potentially kill 12,200 people,’ sheriff says

BUNNELL, Fla. — A traffic stop in Flagler County turned into a large fentanyl bust, according to the sheriff’s office.

A news release states David Burley, 62, of Bunnell, was pulled over around midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Mahogany Boulevard and Mistletoe Street. It started out over his motorcycle’s documentation, but deputies said he also had 24.4 grams of fentanyl, a loaded pistol and $2,307 in cash.

“He had enough fentanyl to potentially kill 12,200 people. That’s the population of Bunnell, Flagler Beach, Beverly Beach and Marineland combined," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Burley is now charged with trafficking in fentanyl, carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and attaching an unassigned license plate to a motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. The cash and motorcycle were seized for forfeiture.

A news release states the traffic stop was over inconsistencies with the license plate and the registered owner. Deputies said both the registration and title application he provided belonged to a different motorcycle. Also, the motorcycle had an expired registration under a different name.

Further investigation revealed Burley bought the motorcycle through a third party but didn’t properly register it, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff said Burley has previous arrests for drug possession, drug trafficking, disorderly intoxication, tampering with evidence, obstruction and domestic battery.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group