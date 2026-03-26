Flagler County smoke shops face inspection for underage tobacco sales

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco recently conducted a joint county-wide operation to ensure smoke shops were complying with underage smoking regulations. Out of 14 businesses inspected, 13 were found to be in compliance with state laws.

The operation focused on the sale of tobacco, nicotine and hemp products to minors. While the majority of area shops passed the inspection, one employee was cited for selling a nicotine product to a person under 21.

The FCSO Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit assisted state agents with the inspections. While most businesses followed the law, one violation was recorded at R.A. Royal Smokers in Bunnell.

An employee at the shop received a notice to appear from the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco for the sale of a nicotine product or device to a person under 21.

Sheriff Rick Staly emphasized that these types of enforcement efforts are intended to address the accessibility of nicotine products to youth.

“Too many young children are becoming addicted to easy to acquire nicotine vaping devices,” Staly said. “Multi-agency undercover operations, like this, protect children from the harmful effects of tobacco and hemp and will continue with our partners.”

The 13 other businesses checked during the county-wide sweep were found to be in compliance. Authorities confirmed these establishments were not selling tobacco, nicotine or hemp products to minors.

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