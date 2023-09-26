Flagler County training volunteers to help spot, report severe weather

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Did you grow up with dreams of becoming a storm chaser? Now is your chance – sort of.

Flagler County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are teaming up to host a free Skywarn Storm Spotter webinar class next month. The class will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the county’s Emergency Services Building.

The class will train attendees to become part of a nationwide network of volunteers who support local emergency management and the National Weather Service by recognizing and reporting severe weather.

“It is so important for our community to have well-trained volunteers, because it helps improve weather reports and allows us to better prepare and protect our community,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said.

Officials said during the two-hour class attendees will learn about storm formation and structure, and how to identify and report severe weather.

Registration is required and can be done here by selecting “Volunteering and Training” from the menu and going to the Skywarn link, or by calling 386-313-4200 during normal business hours.

