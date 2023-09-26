Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized, forecast to weaken as it moves west

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized as it continues to move through the Central Atlantic.

Philippe is moving west-northwest at 12 mph and has maximum sustained winds around 45 mph.

Philippe will eventually weaken as it continues to move to the west.

Watch: Widespread rain, strong storms possible Tuesday in Central Florida

A disturbance behind Philippe should stay out to sea as it curves north.

Widespread rain, strong storms possible Tuesday in Central Florida

Another area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico is not projected for tropical formation, but it is drawing a lot of moisture into Florida.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot increases to $835 million

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group