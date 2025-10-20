Bunnell detention facility honored with NIJO 2025 Detention Facility Innovation Award

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Bunnell has been honored with the 2025 Detention Facility Innovation Award by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO).

The award was given to Sheriff Rick Staly and Chief Dan Engert on October 15 at JAILCON25 in Mobile, Alabama, recognizing the facility’s innovative inmate programs that improve outcomes and cut recidivism.

“It is an honor to receive this award and have the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility once again recognized as being on the leading-edge for correctional facilities in the country with inmate services,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.“

This is the second time Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility received the NIJO Detention Facility Innovation Award, having won in 2022. It was recognized for its SMART and Homeward Bound programs, which have been expanded with community partners.

“To have our jail be a two-time winner of a national award for innovation shows that our team is constantly working to find new ways to deliver on our mission to improve inmate outcomes,” said Court and Division Services Chief Dan Engert.

Along with receiving the NIJO award, the facility also earned the 2023 Innovation Award - Medium Sized Jails from the American Jail Association. Chief Engert was additionally chosen to showcase the jail’s award-winning programs at the National Sheriffs’ Association’s Winter Conference.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group