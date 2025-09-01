Epic Theatres of Palm Coast celebrates its grand reopening

PALM COAST, Fla. — Epic Theatres of Palm Coast celebrated its grand reopening after a major renovation costing over $1 million. The renovation enhanced the facility to offer a premium movie-going experience.

The renovation has beautifully upgraded all 14 auditoriums, now featuring electric recliners, enhanced lighting, new flooring and superior sound quality.

“Epic Theatres has always been a place where families come together for Friday night premieres, where friends laugh until their popcorn spills and where kids experience the magic of the big screen for the very first time,” said Palm Coast Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri.

The renovation unveils the Epic XTS Auditorium, featuring a laser-projected wall-to-wall screen, a 24-channel audio system and zero-gravity recliners with shaker-seat audio for full immersion.

Vice Mayor Pontieri continues, “On behalf of the City, I want to thank Epic Theatres for investing in Palm Coast and believing in this community.”

The LUX Theatre provides an adults-only atmosphere with recliners and charging ports for guests 17 and older. Epic Theatres’ reinvestment in Palm Coast highlights Town Center’s appeal as a vibrant hub.

