Exciting leadership opportunity in Florida’s City of Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. — The City of Palm Coast is seeking an experienced, forward-thinking professional to serve as its Deputy City Manager.

The individual will work alongside the City Manager and leadership team to oversee daily operations, advance strategic priorities, and implement strategic projects that improve efficiency and service delivery.

“Palm Coast is truly a city on the rise,” said City Manager Mike McGlothlin.

The ideal candidate should have at least seven years of executive-level experience and a background in public administration or a related field.

McGlothlin continues, “We are looking for a collaborative, solutions-oriented leader who is ready to make a meaningful impact. Someone who can help us continue delivering high-quality services while enhancing the lifestyle our residents value.”

The position will remain open until filled.

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