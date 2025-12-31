Flagler County Deputies arrest sex offender and teen after chaotic chase, recover missing juvenile

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests and recovered a missing juvenile during a traffic stop in western Flagler County on Dec. 31.

Deputies conducted a stop on a white Ford F150 on U.S. Highway 1 after receiving a report about suspicious activity. During the stop, they identified the driver as Darnell Hairston, 60, of Hastings and two juvenile passengers, one of whom was found to be a missing juvenile reported in St. Johns County.

While interviewing the occupants of the vehicle, deputies placed the missing juvenile in a patrol vehicle for safety. As the investigation progressed, Hairston fled on foot and attempted to grab a deputy’s firearm during a struggle. He was subsequently arrested for resisting an officer with violence and attempting to deprive a law enforcement officer of their firearm.

Hairston is also a registered sexual offender who had previously been incarcerated for a 12-year sentence for false imprisonment, among other charges.

During the incident, another juvenile passenger, Junior Bishop, 15, of Hastings, entered the truck and fled, nearly colliding with a deputy. Deputies pursued Bishop as he drove southbound along U.S. one and then westbound on State Road 100, leading into a dangerous oncoming traffic scenario before the vehicle crashed into the sheriff’s patrol vehicle, causing both vehicles to crash into the wood line and roll over.

Bishop was arrested for multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving without a license, and resisting arrest without violence. The pursuit resulted in minor injuries for two deputies, who were treated and released at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Bishop sustained no injuries despite the incident.

Both Hairston and Bishop were transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Hairston is being held without bond pending his first appearance, while Bishop will be processed and turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice after booking.

