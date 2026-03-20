Flagler County gains direct access to federal transit funding

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County has been approved as a direct recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding after a decade-long certification process. The March 20 notification enables the county to apply directly for federal grants to expand and manage local transit services.

The approval occurs after completing the FTA Region IV New Recipient process, which confirms a local government’s ability to manage federal funds. This new status is expected to boost the county’s annual transportation grants by over 50%, after receiving nearly $1 million in similar funding in fiscal year 2025.

The certification process confirms the county has the infrastructure to manage federal resources. FTA Regional Administrator Yvette Taylor outlined these requirements in a congratulatory letter to county leadership this week.

“This process is designed to ensure that each entity receiving FTA funding has the legal, technical, and financial capacity to manage programs and projects supported by FTA grants,” Taylor said.

“Based on the materials submitted by your office, FTA Region IV has determined that Flagler County meets these requirements and is qualified to apply for FTA grant funds.”

Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito described the milestone as a significant shift for the region’s infrastructure and credited the county staff for their long-term efforts. Petito noted the approval provides a foundation for future transit expansion.

“This accomplishment is especially significant because it opens the door to new opportunities for growing and enhancing public transportation in our community,” Petito said.

“The impact of this approval will be transformative for Flagler County and it’s a testament to the perseverance, professionalism and expertise of our team.”Under the new agreement, Flagler County must maintain full compliance with all federal statutes, regulations and executive orders.

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