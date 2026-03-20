Home health aide sentenced for fraud and theft from elderly victims

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old woman from Pomona Park received three years of probation after pleading no contest to felony charges of exploiting elderly victims. Katie Swain, a former home health aide, was charged with grand theft, identity fraud, and the fraudulent use of a credit card.

Bunnell’s sentencing followed an investigation into Swain’s abuse of her role. The court ordered her to pay restitution and restricted her future employment with vulnerable groups.

Swain pleaded to two counts of grand theft between $300 and $10,000 from seniors, along with two counts of fraudulent use of personal ID and one count of credit card fraud over $100. Swain must pay $236 restitution and is barred from unsupervised work with elderly or disabled adults during her probation, as per her sentence.

Sheriff Staly emphasized that the sentence was a necessary result of the breach of professional conduct. Staly highlighted the importance of safeguarding vulnerable residents from those who might abuse their roles as caregivers.

Staly said that Swain abused her position of trust and authority and rightfully cannot be placed in that position for several years said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group