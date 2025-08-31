Man arrested in Flagler County on 38 charges of fraud against seniors, A.G. reports

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of 33-year-old Alexander Dean Francis in Flagler County on Thursday, August 28, on 38 counts of Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information.

Francis, a resident of Winter Springs, was detained for allegedly submitting hundreds of fake petitions. He is accused of using stolen identities to target seniors, with the goal of committing voter fraud and influencing a Constitutional Amendment backed by Smart and Safe Florida.

“Targeting seniors and exploiting their identities to commit voter fraud and change our state’s constitution is abhorrent and an affront to our republican form of government,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The investigation found that Francis, a paid petition circulator, submitted fraudulent petitions across Florida, including Flagler County. At least 35 victims, mainly over 60, reported stolen personal info used without their consent.

Francis faces one count of Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information involving over 30 victims, a first-degree felony, and 37 counts of using victims’ personal information over 60 years old, second-degree felonies.

Francis faces up to 585 years for all charges, with a potential 30-year sentence and a 10-year minimum on the first-degree felony. He’ll be booked at Seminole County Jail with a $210,000 bond.

