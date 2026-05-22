Free beer returns to SeaWorld Orlando for summer celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer has officially started at SeaWorld Orlando, which is once again offering free and discounted beer to guests as part of its summer festivities.

This special, limited-time offer is available at SeaWorld parks in Florida, California, and Texas, allowing visitors to cool off while experiencing the park’s summer attractions and entertainment.

Guests aged 21 and over at SeaWorld Orlando can enjoy one complimentary seven-ounce draft beer daily at the Waterway Grill Bar. This offer is available from noon until an hour before the park closes.

Pass Members enjoy an extra perk: two free beers with every visit.

The summer promotion comes with a season full of new experiences at the park, such as thrill rides, live entertainment, animal encounters, and nighttime drone shows that illuminate the Orlando sky.

SeaWorld says this year’s summer celebration is its biggest yet, featuring expanded entertainment and activities to help guests beat the Florida heat while spending the day at the park.

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