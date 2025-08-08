Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon in Flagler County boosts safety and driver awareness

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials announced the activation of a new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon at the intersection of State Road A1A and South 3rd Street in Flagler Beach to enhance pedestrian safety and increase driver awareness.

The FDOT-installed beacon stays dark until pedestrians press a button, activating it. It then flashes yellow to warn drivers, turns solid yellow and red to signal stopping, and finally flashes red to allow drivers to proceed if the crosswalk is clear.

Drivers should remain alert and exercise caution when nearing the new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon, as both pedestrians and drivers need to adapt to the updated signal system.

Residents can visit here for more information on how to use pedestrian hybrid beacons. Details about this specific project are available on the FDOT webpage.

