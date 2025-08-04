Sea turtle nesting season delays construction at Flagler Beach Pier

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A second turtle nest discovered over the weekend has delayed the reconstruction of the Flagler Beach Pier.

The iconic pier, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian damaged it in 2022, is undergoing significant rebuilding efforts.

Flagler Beach

The reconstruction project plans to elevate the pier by 10 feet above the water and double its length to better handle future storms. City Manager Dale Martin said the upgrades are meant to protect the structure from wave action associated with 500-year storms.

“First, they’ll build a trestle. They build a pier, use that pier to dismantle the existing pier, and build a new one,” said Martin. The project, which costs $14 million, is funded by FEMA and the state, with completion expected by January 2026.

During construction, swimming and surfing will be prohibited for a block on both sides of the pier, and some parking spots will be removed to make space for equipment. Traffic will also shift along A1A to support the construction process.

Despite the delays, the community remains optimistic about the benefits the new pier will bring once completed.

