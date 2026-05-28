Recall alert: 165K Mainstays fabric dressers sold at Walmart recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 165,000 fabric dressers sold at Walmart because they can tip over.

The Mainstays 9-drawer fabric dresser, according to the CPSC, is unstable and, if not anchored to the wall, can tip and entrap someone. There is a risk of serious injury or even death, according to the agency.

The dressers have a black metal frame and nine black or brown fabric drawers with handles.

The furniture is about 40 inches long, 13.75 inches wide and 45 inches tall. They weigh about 32 pounds.

The dressers were made between September 2023 and December 2025 and sold from September 2023 through March 2026 for about $80.

If you have the recalled dresser, you should not use it unless it is anchored to the wall, put it in an area where children cannot access and contact Walmart for a refund. You’ll be asked to return the drawers to the store and then dispose of the frame, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 or visit the company’s website.is

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