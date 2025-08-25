Solid waste driver positions now available in Flagler County

BUNNELL, Fla. — The City of Bunnell is now hiring for a Solid Waste Driver position, with pay ranging from $17.00 to $21.95 per hour.

The role requires operating different solid waste vehicles to gather refuse, recycling, and other waste along assigned routes. Candidates must possess a valid Florida CDL Class B license with an air brake endorsement.

The Solid Waste Driver position involves performing daily tasks on city solid waste routes, including managing commercial and residential waste, recycling, and bulk pickups. Drivers will engage with customers and are expected to help educate them about solid waste collections.

Applicants should have knowledge of operating sanitation equipment, such as garbage trucks and crane or claw trucks. They must also be familiar with health and safety regulations related to waste collection and disposal.

Educational requirements include a high school diploma or GED, preferring candidates with at least one year of experience with garbage trucks or similar vehicles. A valid Florida Driver’s License with a CDL Class B or higher and air brake endorsement is also required.

The job offers medical, dental, and vision insurance, paid holidays and participation in the Florida Retirement System (FRS).

Candidates are encouraged to apply via the city website.

