Flagler sheriff warns of phone scam after victims send thousands to impersonator

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam, involving a person posing as a sergeant.
A 74-year-old woman reported that a man posing as a sheriff’s sergeant told her she had an active warrant for missing jury duty, a news release said. The imposter told then victim that if she did not pay a fine, she would be arrested.
The release said the victim was told to stay on the phone while she went to multiple stores and bought gift cards totaling $1,205. The imposter told the victim it was important she stayed on the line in case she was arrested by other law enforcement officers before her fine was paid.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The victim learned of the scam after she hung up with the imposter and called a family member, who told her she had heard of a similar scam on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“A law enforcement agency will never request any payments in the form of gift cards,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you receive a phone call from a ‘deputy’ that just doesn’t sound right, hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office directly to confirm you are actually speaking with a deputy sheriff. We are investigating these cases and following every lead to bring these scammers to justice.”
Anyone who receives a phone call from someone claiming to be a Sheriff’s Office employee is advised to hang up and call the non-emergency number at 386-313-4911.
FCSO said it’s had multiple calls from victims reporting similar incidents.
Click/tap here for information on crimes against seniors.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}