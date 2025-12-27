Christmas Eve home fire in Merritt Island claims life of beloved grandmother

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — One person died in a fire on Christmas Eve in Merritt Island, according to officials.

The fire occurred at a home on Whaley Drive around 11:30 a.m.

According to people on the scene, the fire started in a bedroom, but everyone else in the home managed to escape safely.

Family and friends identified the victim as Holly Marchica, who was described as a loving grandmother.

A GoFundMe page was created in memory of Marchica to support her family following the tragedy. The page highlights her role as a grandmother and supporter of loved ones during her life.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, with local authorities working to determine the factors that contributed to the incident.

