Flagler woman accused of hiding newborn’s death released from jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman accused of killing her newborn baby has bonded out of jail.

Anne Mae Demegillo is accused of leaving her newborn baby to die in a toilet and concealing the death before attending college classes and a theater performance.

The baby girl, who weighed only three pounds, six ounces, allegedly drowned in a bathroom toilet.

Investigators said the child’s death remained hidden until Demegillo informed a friend about the situation.

Investigators allege that after the birth, Demegillo placed the infant in a duffel bag and continued with her daily schedule.

She reportedly attended classes at Daytona State College and later traveled to New Smyrna Beach to perform in a play.

According to authorities, she buried the baby girl in her backyard after returning home that evening.

The state argued that Demegillo did not deserve bond because the death might never have been discovered if she had not confessed the events to a friend.

During the court proceedings, Demegillo sat next to her attorney without expression while her family members appeared emotional during the proceedings.

Detective Shannon Smith testified during the hearing regarding an interview conducted with Demegillo hours after the baby died.

Smith told the court she questioned Demegillo on whether she regretted her choices during the 48 hours surrounding the birth.

