Flamengo, LAFC play to 1-1 draw in FIFA Club World Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — MLS side LAFC and Brazilian power Flamengo played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Camping World Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup.

After a scoreless first half, both teams scored a goal in the final ten minutes. Denis Bouanga gave LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 84th minute, and Wallace Yan found the equalizer for Flamengo two minutes later.

Flamengo finishes group play with seven points, and they advance to Sunday’s Round of 16 in Miami against Bayern Munich. LAFC failed to advance out of group play.

This is the first of two matches at Camping World Stadium this week. Manchester City plays Juventus on Thursday, June 26 at 3:00.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group