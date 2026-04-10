Dangerous beach conditions persist for breezy and drier Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will start to dry out on Friday after a soggy week.

Our area will be partly cloudy and much drier on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Breezy conditions will stick around on Friday with winds gusts from the northeast around 20 to 25 mph.

These winds will keep the very slight chance of rain in the forecast today at 10%, which will favor coastal communities.

The winds will also keep our surf rough. High surf advisory in place on Friday until 8 p.m. tonight.

Seas will slowly subside through the weekend, but dangerous rip currents will remain.

Our weekend forecast looks great overall. Our area will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low 80s.

Morning Forecast: Friday, April 10, 2026 (WFTV)

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